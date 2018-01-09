Barry Hendricks reveals why Sascoc dismissed Tubby Reddy

Sascoc delivered a letter to Reddy, on Monday, officially confirming he’s been sacked with immediate effect.

CAPE TOWN - South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) Vice President Barry Hendricks has revealed the reasons for CEO Tubby Reddy’s dismissal, which include being found guilty of sexual harassment, amongst other claims.

After a prolonged disciplinary process that cost R3 million, Hendricks explained the decision to axe Reddy to Eyewitness News.

“Sexual harassment and sudden changes in Sascoc security service provider.”

Reddy, in a document known as the Griffin Report, claimed his phones were bugged by Sascoc but the report was deemed false and without any factual basis.

In a statement from his lawyer, Reddy labelled the process a sham and invalid. It was headed by an independent counsel.

Reddy's legal team says, "at no stage did he present his side of the story to the disciplinary committee."

The disciplinary process was supposed to be concluded within weeks but after several postponements and delays ended up taking six months.

But Reddy says he was not given a chance to share his side of the story because of illness.

He claims he notified the disciplinary committee (DC) that he was ill and was not available on the date of the hearing.

Two medical certificates were provided – one from a doctor in the Democratic Republic of Congo (where Mr Reddy was visiting) and another from a local doctor. The DC did not respond to his request to postpone the DC until his health improved.

Hendricks responded to Reddy’s claims: “After the board involvement, the independent council rejected the postponement.”

Reddy says he rejects the outcome of the flawed process and will appeal through the channels available to him.

Senior employees Jean Kelly and CFO Vinesh Maharaj have also been axed by the national Olympic committee for reasons yet to be outlined by the Sascoc.

They were part of the exhaustive disciplinary process.