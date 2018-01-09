Popular Topics
At least 200 injured in Germiston train collision

A train rear ended a stationary locomotive at the Geldenhuis train station on Tuesday morning.

Officials and rescue services personnel on the scene of a train crash in Germiston on 9 January, 2018. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter
Officials and rescue services personnel on the scene of a train crash in Germiston on 9 January, 2018. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – At least 200 commuters have been injured in a train collision in Germiston.

A train rear-ended a stationary locomotive at the Geldenhuis train station on Tuesday morning.

ER24's Russel Meiring explains: “Fortunately there are no fatalities on the scene and as far as we know, none of the patients were trapped inside the train.”

This incident follows the deadly Free State train crash last week.

At least 19 people were killed and hundreds more were injured when the train collided with a truck.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

