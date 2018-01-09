At least 160 left homeless in Langa fire
The blaze broke out late on Monday night in Zone 31 and destroyed about 40 shacks.
CAPE TOWN - At least 160 people have been left homeless following a fire in Langa.
The City of Cape Town's fire & rescue services' Theo Layne: "The city's fire and rescue services requests that all residents take extra caution when using cooking and electrical devices during these dry, windy conditions that Cape Town is currently experiencing. All devices and fires should be monitored at all times."
#Fire 40 informal structures were destroyed in last night’s fire, in Zone 31 Langa. GLS pic.twitter.com/dnnxq8WK6m— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2018
