[UPDATE] Storm hits Gauteng, paramedics & metro cops on alert
The service says storms have already become severe in Modimolle in Limpopo.
JOHANNESBURG - As rain falls in large parts of Gauteng on Tuesday afternoon, the South African Weather Service is warning of severe thunderstorms as well as hail and strong winds.
The weather service earlier elevated its storm watch to a warning, with severe thunderstorms expected in some parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Tuesday afternoon.
The service says storms have already become severe in Modimolle in Limpopo.
It is also keeping an eye on the rain that's started in some parts of Gauteng.
Forecaster Bransby Bulo says people should be vigilant while driving or walking.
“People must be careful because the thunderstorm is very dangerous, it is being accompanied by lightning and hail is also dangerous even for those who are driving. And rain, it affects the visibility. And strong winds as well, it is dangerous even for the pedestrians.”
Severe wind and hail which accompanied a heavy storm less than two weeks ago killed two people, left houses in Soweto damaged and a number of residents homeless.
Meanwhile, teams from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, City Power and emergency services are on standby as a storm moves over parts of Gauteng.
The rains have broken a heatwave that saw temperatures soar to record highs in some areas on Monday.
But weather forecasters warn that the storm could lead to flash flooding, as well as damaging winds and hailstorms.
Tshwane is expected to bear the brunt of the severe weather, with Ekurhuleni also affected.
The SA Weather Service's Wayne Venter said: “We do have that warning out its valid for the city of Tshwane, that will be up until around 7 o’ clock, with the possibility of hail that’s possible in these storms. But looking more at heavy rainfall and localized or flash flooding.”
Metro police say if you haven't hit the road yet, it's best to wait out the storm if possible.
The JMPD's Edna Mamonyane said: “Please be careful out there on the road. Especially where the areas that you drive in and you find that the is water on the road surface, know that sometimes you underestimate the level of the water.”
🔴 ALERT: The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for SEVERE STORMS with HAIL, DAMAGING WINDS & HEAVY DOWNPOURS leading to FLOODING in SW Tshwane metro moving NE until 8pm. Bottom end of same storm pictured in northern Joburg | 📸 Greg Mallett pic.twitter.com/I47GnV2jIY— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) January 9, 2018
🌪⚠️BREAKING: Multiple reports of TORNADO near OR Tambo airport in Kempton Park | Janine Botha pic.twitter.com/xMisbWAoBo— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) January 9, 2018
#Storm Hail falling in Sandton, Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/4dzwnITxSJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2018
#StormWarning The SA Weather service has upgraded Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga from a storm watch to a severe thunderstorm warning. HM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2018
#StormWarning WeatherSA says storms have already become severe in the Modimolle area of Limpopo. It says it is also keeping an eye on rain that has started in parts of Gauteng. HM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2018
More in Local
-
State capture inquiry: Zuma ‘mindful’ of Madonsela’s concerns over resources
-
[READ IN FULL] President Zuma's statement on state capture inquiry
-
Man (21) in ICU after alleged racially motivated attack
-
[LISTEN] ‘There’s not really a free education system’
-
#RandReport: Rand gains on Zuma exit rumours
-
Former WC premier Gerald Morkel dies aged 76
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.