Afrikaans school's bid to stop admission of English-speaking pupils postponed

PRETORIA - An urgent application brought by an Afrikaans high school in Vereeniging to stop the admission of 55 English-speaking pupils has been postponed until Thursday.

This to allow the school's governing body time to file a replying affidavit.

The Hoërskool Overvaal's management has argued that it has reached full capacity and doesn't have enough space to admit any more pupils.

The department has criticised the school for using language as a means of exclusion.

The school’s legal team has asked for more time to adequately respond to the Gauteng Education Department’s affidavit but stressed the matter remains urgent because the 2018 academic programme starts next Wednesday.

The department says that the school has 21 classrooms which, at 40 pupils per classroom, can accommodate a total of 840 pupils.

Currently, the school has enrolled 621 pupils in Afrikaans classes, with 219 placements available.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)