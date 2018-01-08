[WATCH] 'We want water," plead Emfuleni residents amid Gauteng heatwave

Ihsaan Haffejee & Mia Lindeque | Residents in parts of Vereeniging are pleading with the Emfuleni municipality to immediately restore water supply to thousands of households amid a heatwave in Gauteng. Several areas have been hit by water cuts because the municipality failed to honour its payment to Rand Water.