[WATCH] 'We want water," plead Emfuleni residents amid Gauteng heatwave
Ihsaan Haffejee & Mia Lindeque | Residents in parts of Vereeniging are pleading with the Emfuleni municipality to immediately restore water supply to thousands of households amid a heatwave in Gauteng. Several areas have been hit by water cuts because the municipality failed to honour its payment to Rand Water.
More in Multimedia
-
[WATCH] Manenberg teen aces matric despite gang violence
-
[WATCH] Manenberg matriculant edges closer to her dreams
-
[WATCH] The wait is over! Class of 2017 receives matric results
-
[WATCH] #MatricResults2017: Special needs learner gets top award
-
[WATCH] From Limpopo village to Wits for SA’s top maths student
-
[WATCH] Protea Glen homeowner: Construction companies must be held accountable
-
[WATCH] 2017 matric results by province
-
[WATCH] EFF SC: Students must bring all necessary documents for registration
-
[WATCH] Hlumelo Biko in court on assault charge
-
[WATCH] North Korea contacts South Korea after Trumps taunts
-
[WATCH] Big buttons: Donald Trump vs Kim Jong Un
-
[WATCH] My daughter lost her life because of paramedics' negligence
-
#MatricResults2017: Matrics celebrating their results at St John’s College
-
[WATCH] Thousands Celebrate New Year at Cape Town Minstrel Parade
-
[WATCH] Kelly Khumalo’s tearful tribute to Robbie Malinga
-
[WATCH] Disney World's best kept secrets
-
[WATCH] Customer throws punches over price of hair weave
-
[WATCH] New Year's eve in Times Square
-
[WATCH] Trump: 2018 is going to be a great year
-
[WATCH] Two killed in #JHBstorm
-
[WATCH] Robbie Malinga: 'The industry has lost a trendsetter'
-
[WATCH] Ramokgopa visits clinic, family of child who died at Mboro's church
-
[WATCH ] History of the lottery
-
[WATCH] 2017 in review: Stories that made international headlines
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.