Go

Scores of prospective students pitch up at TUT for registration

The Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) Student Command at TUT says it expects all prospective students to be helped.

Tshwane University of Technology. Picture: Wikimedia Commons
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Scores of prospective students have converged on Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)’s Soshanguve campus on Monday morning hoping to qualify for admission.

This is despite the recent call made by Universities South Africa that walk-in applications at public universities would not be allowed.

The Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) Student Command at TUT says it expects all prospective students to be helped.

Chairperson Marcus Makgoba says: “We’ll allow every student to go inside and do the necessary query and every student, by fire by force, must get the course.”

And if that does not happen, they’ve threatened militant action.

“We’re just waiting for 9am, we’re going to open the gates for ourselves as EFF and we enter and register our students.”

Management is still locked in a meeting this morning while those gathered at the gates continue to queue.

