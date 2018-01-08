SAHRC finalises report on WC farm evictions
In the first week of December alone, the HRC attended to dozens of these matters in 22 areas, including Wolwerivier, Clanwilliam and Citrusdal.
CAPE TOWN - The Human Rights Commission says that it has finalised a report on its interventions in hundreds of farm eviction cases in the Western Cape.
This document also details the commission's role in other cases of human rights violations in various communities.
The HRC’s regional commissioner Chris Nissen says that now that the report has been completed, he will be doing follow-up visits to the complainants, and will meet with government officials.
“I will be having a detailed follow-up to every area that we visited, including meeting with the municipalities and we also want to meet with AfriForum and also I have dictated a letter to meet with MEC Winde around farm evictions.”
Agriculture and economic opportunities MEC Alan Winde says he's open to meeting with the commission.
“Anything to do with people living on a property and being evicted, there must be a process. And where we get involved is if that process is not followed properly, and sure that process must deliver an outcome, but it must be done properly, legally and with dignity.”
