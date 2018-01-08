SA family finalising repatriation of body of Luxor hot air balloon crash victim

The 34-year-old man died on Friday morning when the pilot lost control of the hot air balloon in bad weather.

JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations Department says the family of a South African man who died in a hot air balloon crash in Egypt is in contact with the embassy in Cairo to finalise the repatriation of his body.

Twelve other tourists of varying nationalities were also injured when the balloon came down near Luxor in the northern African country.

The Egyptian embassy in South Africa says four men have been arrested in connection with the crash, pending an investigation.

The embassy’s Ayman Walash says: "There’s an ongoing investigation and there are four people from that company who operated the balloon that are being investigated. The public prosecutor in Egypt has opened a case regarding the incident."