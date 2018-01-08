Royalty, traditional leaders to receive pay hike in 2018
Kings and queens of the 13 respective royal houses will get a 4.5% increase in their salaries while senior traditional leaders can expect an 8% hike.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's royalty and traditional leaders will receive a pay hike this year following a release of the government's gazette into the remuneration of traditional leaders.
This follows a pay freeze last year which saw King Goodwill Zwelithini speak out against not getting a salary suitable for a king whose subjects contribute significantly to the country's tax.
Kings and queens of the 13 respective royal houses will get a 4.5% increase in their salaries, while senior traditional leaders can expect an 8% hike.
The change effectively takes the salary of a king or queen from R1.26 million to R1.76 million.
The increase is in line with the increases of ministers, members of Parliament and other senior government officials gazetted late last year.
A recommendation by a traditional leadership in 2010 has seen the government move to chop six of the 13 kings and queens to only recognise seven, a move that will take effect once the current living rulers pass away.
