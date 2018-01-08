Probe after patient dies in Groote Schuur ward fire

A male patient died during the inferno that broke out in one of the facility's general wards.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are probing the cause of a deadly fire that broke out at Groote Schuur Hospital.

A male patient has died during the incident that broke out in one of the facility's general wards.

No other injuries have been recorded as a result of the blaze that broke out late last night.

Hospital spokesperson Alaric Jacobs says: "Police and the fire brigade are investigating the cause of the fire. We are saddened by the event and extend our condolences to family of the patient who died.”

