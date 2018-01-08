Probe after patient dies in Groote Schuur ward fire

Hoping for a new start, May appoints new Conservative Party head
World
A male patient died during the inferno that broke out in one of the facility's general wards.
CAPE TOWN - Authorities are probing the cause of a deadly fire that broke out at Groote Schuur Hospital.
A male patient has died during the incident that broke out in one of the facility's general wards.
No other injuries have been recorded as a result of the blaze that broke out late last night.
Hospital spokesperson Alaric Jacobs says: "Police and the fire brigade are investigating the cause of the fire. We are saddened by the event and extend our condolences to family of the patient who died.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.