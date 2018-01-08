Popular Topics
Prince Albert set for water-shedding

The town's municipality has had to introduce water restrictions as it tries to deal with a province-wide drought.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
4 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Water-shedding may have to be implemented in Prince Albert.

The town's municipality has had to introduce water restrictions as it tries to deal with a province-wide drought.

The Karoo town relies on eight boreholes and a fountain in the Swartberg mountains for water.

Municipal manager, Heinrich Mettler, has stressed that residents have to cut back on their water use.

"Most of the residents are adhering to our requests but there are some who don't. What we've done is start a more intensive awareness programme, where we send out Facebook and WhatsApp messages, so more people are telling their neighbours not to use the water."

