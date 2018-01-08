Poor matric results? Dept offers second chance

The matric programme is a platform designed to support those who haven’t met the requirements to study at tertiary level.

CAPE TOWN - Matriculants who have not fared as well as they had hoped are being encouraged to register for the Basic Education Department’s Second Chance Matric Support programme.

The class of 2017 received a 71.5% national pass rate, with more than 153,000 matriculants obtaining a Bachelor’s pass.

But many, however, didn’t make the cut for university acceptance, while others failed to meet the minimum requirements to pass the year.

The matric programme is a platform designed to support those who haven’t met the requirements to study at tertiary level.

It is also an opportunity for candidates to improve their marks.

Basic Education spokesperson Troy Martens explains: "So this is why we’ve launched the Second Chance Matric Support Programme. It’s really an opportunity for those who weren’t able to qualify or meet the requirements for the national senior certificate to have a second chance of doing it."

The closing date for supplementary exams is 19 January.

Candidates who wish to rewrite their exams in June, need to apply before 31 January.

Those who want to do their rewrites in November have until 15 June to apply.