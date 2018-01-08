Police investigate stabbing of Egyptian tourist at CT beach

The Egyptian tourist was attacked and robbed on Noordhoek beach over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the stabbing of a man at a Cape Town beach.

The Egyptian tourist was attacked and robbed on Noordhoek beach over the weekend.

The police’s Frederick Van Wyk says the victim was confronted by two armed men.

“The suspects demanded cash and his belongings. One suspect grabbed the victim’s phone and he tried to run away, he was then attacked and sustained multiple stab wounds on his body.”

Last month, an Austrian couple was also attacked on the same beach.