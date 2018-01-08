De Lille threatens to identify CT water guzzlers’ properties on map

The Western Cape is experiencing its worst drought in more than a hundred years.

CAPE TOWN – Mayor of Cape Town Patricia de Lille says Capetonians have, in general, done well to stick to water restrictions.

However, the mayor says the taps will be turned off at the end of May if households do not comply with the daily limits.

She says residents who do not adhere to the targets will be publicly named and shamed by identifying their properties on a map.

De Lille says if households of more than four occupants are struggling to stick to using only 10,500 litres per month, they should apply to the city for an exemption.

She says National Treasury has not yet responded to a request to introduce a controversial drought levy to help pay for water projects.

Should the taps be turned off, residents will have to queue at 200 sites around the city to collect an allocation of 25 litres per person per day.

“I’m very confident we can avoid day zero. We are working day and night to bring on additional water sources.”

The city is currently drilling for water at the Steenbras Dam and the Atlantis and Table Mountain aquifers.

Two desalination plants are also to be built at Monwabisi and Strandfontein.

WATER RESTRICTIONS

Insufficient rainfall and fast declining dam levels have led to the current drought in Cape Town.

As a result, water restrictions, among other measures, have been implemented. On 1 January 2018, level 6 water restrictions were implemented in the Mother City.

The latest water restrictions for the province water supply system follows the directive by the national Department of Water and Sanitation.

It means excessive usage for domestic properties is now classified as being in excess of 10,500 litres per month.

Households which consume more than 10,500 litres per month could have a water management device fitted on the property.

However, residents who have valid reasons for monthly consumption higher than the 10,500 litres restriction limit must apply to the City of Cape Town to get a quota increase prior to a device being installed.

Furthermore, level 6 water restrictions aim to discourage the use of borehole water for outdoor purposes in order to preserve groundwater resources.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)