De Lille threatens to identify CT water guzzlers’ properties on map
The Western Cape is experiencing its worst drought in more than a hundred years.
CAPE TOWN – Mayor of Cape Town Patricia de Lille says Capetonians have, in general, done well to stick to water restrictions.
However, the mayor says the taps will be turned off at the end of May if households do not comply with the daily limits.
She says residents who do not adhere to the targets will be publicly named and shamed by identifying their properties on a map.
De Lille says if households of more than four occupants are struggling to stick to using only 10,500 litres per month, they should apply to the city for an exemption.
She says National Treasury has not yet responded to a request to introduce a controversial drought levy to help pay for water projects.
Should the taps be turned off, residents will have to queue at 200 sites around the city to collect an allocation of 25 litres per person per day.
“I’m very confident we can avoid day zero. We are working day and night to bring on additional water sources.”
The city is currently drilling for water at the Steenbras Dam and the Atlantis and Table Mountain aquifers.
Two desalination plants are also to be built at Monwabisi and Strandfontein.
LISTEN: CT Mayor Patricia de Lille chats water crisis, corruption
WATER RESTRICTIONS
Insufficient rainfall and fast declining dam levels have led to the current drought in Cape Town.
As a result, water restrictions, among other measures, have been implemented. On 1 January 2018, level 6 water restrictions were implemented in the Mother City.
The latest water restrictions for the province water supply system follows the directive by the national Department of Water and Sanitation.
It means excessive usage for domestic properties is now classified as being in excess of 10,500 litres per month.
Households which consume more than 10,500 litres per month could have a water management device fitted on the property.
However, residents who have valid reasons for monthly consumption higher than the 10,500 litres restriction limit must apply to the City of Cape Town to get a quota increase prior to a device being installed.
Furthermore, level 6 water restrictions aim to discourage the use of borehole water for outdoor purposes in order to preserve groundwater resources.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Royalty, traditional leaders to receive pay hike in 2018
-
Grain SA: Drought conditions hit South African maize belt
-
Rand weaker against resurgent dollar, stocks rise
-
Transformation body fights to stop revocation of WSU law degree
-
Beach cleaners find man’s body in Southern Cape
-
Junior docs: Govt disorganised in placing graduates
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.