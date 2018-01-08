Parliament could soon finalise rules for presidential impeachment

Parliament was ordered to develop rules which will give effect to Section 89 of the Constitution dealing with a president's removal.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament could have a plan on the table for impeaching a president by March.

Draft procedures have already been circulated to political parties for consideration ahead of this week’s urgent meeting.

This comes in the wake of last month’s Constitutional Court ruling which berated Parliament for not having rules in place to give effect to Section 89 of the Constitution, which deals with removing a state president.



But Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip John Steenhuisen says his party will not allow a walkover by the African National Congress (ANC) and will insist on a two-phase process.

Back in April 2016, the rules sub-committee discussed the process for impeaching a president. But discussions stalled.

The National Assembly is now acting with haste on the back of a Constitutional Court ruling, which found that it had failed to put measures in place to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable for expenditure on non-security upgrades at his Nkandla home.

Rules subcommittee chairman Richard Mdakane says: “We are going to look at the proposal that’s already formulated. There’s a four-pager that’s already there around the procedure.

The DA says the speaker cannot be granted sole power to decide whether a motion of no confidence is competent or not, and Members of Parliament must be allowed to exercise their rights to hold a president to account.

WHAT DOES SECTION 89 SAY:

Removal of President

1) The National Assembly, by a resolution adopted with a supporting vote of at least two thirds of its members, may remove the President from office only on the grounds of ¬

a. a serious violation of the Constitution or the law;

b. serious misconduct; or

c. inability to perform the functions of office.

2) Anyone who has been removed from the office of President in terms of subsection (1) (a) or (b) may not receive any benefits of that office, and may not serve in any public office.

3) *2

*2: If the National Assembly, by a vote supported by a majority of its members, passes a motion of no confidence in the President, the President and the other members of the Cabinet and any Deputy Ministers must resign.

