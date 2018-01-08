One dead in Groote Schuur ward fire

It is unclear what caused Sunday night's blaze which broke out in a ward.

CAPE TOWN - A man has died in a fire at Groote Schuur Hospital.

It is unclear what caused Sunday night's blaze which broke out in a ward. The victim was a patient.

Fire and rescue services' Theo Layne: "The damage to the ward was one bed and bedside table. The incident was handed over to the police for their investigation. No other injuries were reported."