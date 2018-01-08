#ANC106 Ramaphosa: Rooting out corruption will strengthen ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa visited Ohlange High School as a part of the first leg of a series of wreath-laying ceremonies on the ANC’s birthday.
INANDA - As the African National Congress (ANC) celebrates its 106th birthday party, President Cyril Ramaphosa says rooting out corruption will strengthen the organisation and allow it to better serve the country.
Ramaphosa visited the Ohlange High School as a part of the first leg of a series of wreath-laying ceremonies at the gravesites of former ANC presidents.
#ANC106 Ramaphosa : We hope that the roles that they (the ANC presidents) have played are taught in our schools in order to enrich our history instead of only always being taught about Jan Van Riebeeck. ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2018
The first leader of the organisation, John Langalibalele Dube, is being remembered today.
#ANC106 ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa lays wreath at the gravesite of the party’s first president John Langalibalele Dube. ZN pic.twitter.com/I291fNCJx3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2018
Other top six officials, such as chairperson Gwede Mantashe and deputy president David Mabuza, visited the gravesite of Josiah Gumede, who was the fourth president of the ANC.
Ramaphosa says much like Nelson Mandela's visit to inform the first president of the party that South Africa was a democratic state, he visited Inanda to report that the 54th national conference was a success.
Ramaphosa emphasised that rooting out corruption and advancing radical socio-economic transformation is what the former leaders would want.
“We are going to be determined to root out corruption in our ranks. That is what we’ll do because it undermines the interests our people as a whole.”
The top six officials will also be visiting the gravesites of other ANC leaders, including Chief Albert Luthuli and Pixley ka Isaka Seme.
The birthday events will be concluded with the annual January 8 statement, where Ramaphosa will make his first major speech since being elected ANC president in December.
#ANC106 ANC President Ramaphosa with JL Dube’s family . ZN pic.twitter.com/ePKyfK8muB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Politics
-
Parliament could soon finalise rules for presidential impeachment
-
De Lille defends her innocence, welcomes ‘investigation by anyone’
-
Ramaphosa: Whether you like it or not, you will be united
-
Ramaphosa: We will take back the land & return it to our people
-
Ramaphosa calls for unity as rift over Zuma widens
-
De Lille: I won't walk away
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.