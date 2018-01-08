ANC106 Ramaphosa: Rooting out corruption will strengthen ANC

Cyril Ramaphosa visited Ohlange High School as a part of the first leg of a series of wreath-laying ceremonies on the ANC’s birthday.

INANDA - As the African National Congress (ANC) celebrates its 106th birthday party, President Cyril Ramaphosa says rooting out corruption will strengthen the organisation and allow it to better serve the country.

Ramaphosa visited the Ohlange High School as a part of the first leg of a series of wreath-laying ceremonies at the gravesites of former ANC presidents.

#ANC106 Ramaphosa : We hope that the roles that they (the ANC presidents) have played are taught in our schools in order to enrich our history instead of only always being taught about Jan Van Riebeeck. ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2018

The first leader of the organisation, John Langalibalele Dube, is being remembered today.

#ANC106 ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa lays wreath at the gravesite of the party’s first president John Langalibalele Dube. ZN pic.twitter.com/I291fNCJx3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2018

Other top six officials, such as chairperson Gwede Mantashe and deputy president David Mabuza, visited the gravesite of Josiah Gumede, who was the fourth president of the ANC.

Ramaphosa says much like Nelson Mandela's visit to inform the first president of the party that South Africa was a democratic state, he visited Inanda to report that the 54th national conference was a success.

Ramaphosa emphasised that rooting out corruption and advancing radical socio-economic transformation is what the former leaders would want.

“We are going to be determined to root out corruption in our ranks. That is what we’ll do because it undermines the interests our people as a whole.”

The top six officials will also be visiting the gravesites of other ANC leaders, including Chief Albert Luthuli and Pixley ka Isaka Seme.

The birthday events will be concluded with the annual January 8 statement, where Ramaphosa will make his first major speech since being elected ANC president in December.

#ANC106 ANC President Ramaphosa with JL Dube’s family . ZN pic.twitter.com/ePKyfK8muB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2018

