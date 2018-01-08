Popular Topics
NW woman to appear in court for attempted murder of her new born

She allegedly threw her baby into a pit toilet shortly after giving birth over the weekend.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A 21-year-old woman from Dinokana in the North West is expected to appear in court on Monday for the attempted murder of her new born baby.

She allegedly threw her baby into a pit toilet shortly after giving birth over the weekend.

Police say that the baby was discovered by her cousin who heard crying and called for help.

Both the baby boy and his mother were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The police’s Amanda Funani says that the woman was handcuffed after being discharged.

"The North West provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane commended the incident. She also commended the police and emergency services personnel for working together."

