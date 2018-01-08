Murder suspect shoots himself during confrontation with police

It is understood that the suspect was running away from officers after he kidnapped and murdered his ex-girlfriend outside Seshego in Polokwane.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have confirmed a man is in a critical condition after he allegedly shot himself in the face in an effort to evade arrest.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says that the man is expected in court as soon as he has recovered.

"Upon being cornered, the suspect shot himself. We took him to hospital where he is recuperating. When he recovers, he will appear in court on a charge of murder."