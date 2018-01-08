Missing man’s body found at St Francis Bay

The National Sea Rescue Institute found the man 300 metres offshore near where he's believed to have drowned.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a 28-year-old man has been recovered at St Francis Bay.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) found the man 300 metres offshore near where he's believed to have drowned.

He'd been missing for three days.

The NSRI's Craig Lambinon says: “The body was brought to shore and taken into the care of the forensic pathology services. Police have opened an inquest docket for further investigation.”

