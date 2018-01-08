Popular Topics
Mashaba: Illegal connections facilitated by city officials

The mayor says when illegal connections are disconnected by city officials, they are later reconnected. The mayor was on what he calls a "revenue collection blitz" in Yeoville.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is accompanying a massive police entourage moving through Yeoville on Monday, demanding store owners and landlords provide proof of their electricity payments. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is accompanying a massive police entourage moving through Yeoville on Monday, demanding store owners and landlords provide proof of their electricity payments. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says it’s clear from Monday's raids that many illegal electricity connections within the city are being facilitated by officials from within the city's departments.

The mayor says when illegal connections are disconnected by city officials, they are later reconnected.

The mayor was on what he calls a "revenue collection blitz" in Yeoville to collect power payment arrears. It's estimated that the city is owed up to R1 billion.

The intervention was coordinated by the City of Johannesburg, City Power, the police and the Revenue Shared Services Centre.

Mashaba says the city will no longer tolerate this huge loss the city continues to suffer because of illegal electricity connections.

Sitting at the back of a police van, a man who was arrested says Mashaba's approach is one of theatrics.

“I’ve got [a corrupt city official's] number here, he even wanted to speak to the mayor. But police want to make a Hollywood movie. But why can’t they take the phone number? And what if they find out the person is a boss at City Power, what are they going to do.”

Five people have been arrested.

