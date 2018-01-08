Mantashe: ANC needs rectification programme to undo past mistakes

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe says that while he understands that there are high expectations of the new leadership, he is appealing for people to give them a chance.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe says the party needs to acknowledge that it must undergo a self-correction programme to undo the mistakes of the past.

Mantashe told South African Communist Party (SACP) and ANC members at the 23rd commemoration of struggle stalwart Joe Slovo's death that problems like the centralisation of power need to be resolved before the 2019 national elections.

This is amid calls from ANC members for the newly-elected national executive committee to remove President Jacob Zuma from office.

Songs calling for a change within the ANC have characterised newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign pre-and-post his election.

Mantashe, however, says that idolising the party's leadership supports a notion of centralised power in the party and sets the new national executive committee up for failure.

“But if you’re going to put that leadership and expect it to be messiahs, you’re putting that leadership up for failure.”

He says the party should work on a holistic rectification process.

“We’re not going to rectify our situation and our sins, unless we appreciate the fact that we must undertake a rectification programme.”

He says that while he understands that there are high expectations of the new leadership, he is appealing for people to give them a chance.