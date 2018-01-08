Man arrested following Mossel Bay hostage drama

The situation unfolded on Sunday night after the suspect fired off a number of shots inside a house.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested following a hostage drama in Mossel Bay.

Police say the man was holding his parents hostage. He eventually let them go.

Special task force members then stormed the house and overpowered him.