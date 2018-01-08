[LISTEN] Should restaurants charge for tap water?
CapeTalk | Chairperson at Fedhasa Cape, Jeff Rosenberg, explains the organisation's position on restaurants charging for tap water, especially given the water crisis in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - After a listener complains about paying R30 for water at a Cape Town restaurant, Pippa Hudson asks if patrons are prepared to pay for a glass of tap water when dining out.
Chairperson at Fedhasa Cape, Jeff Rosenberg, explains the organisation's position on restaurants charging for tap water, especially given the water crisis in the city.
Listen to the audio for more.
