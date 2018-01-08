[LISTEN] CT Mayor Patricia de Lille chats water crisis, corruption

CapeTalk | Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille answers some hard questions on the corruption scandal that has rocked her administration and talks about the city's water crisis.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille chats to Eusebius McKaiser about the water crisis affecting the city, the legacy of apartheid's spatial planning and answers some hard questions on the corruption scandal that has rocked her administration.

McKaiser says that what happens in Cape Town matters for the rest of the country as it is a microcosm of some of the biggest challenges facing the country.

