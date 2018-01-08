Lesufi confident storm damaged Joburg schools will be repaired on time

Earlier this month, a storm ripped through the southern and western parts of Johannesburg, causing millions of rands in damage.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the department has spent R140 million on repairing 28 schools which were damaged by the recent hail storm.

Earlier this month, a storm ripped through the southern and western parts of Johannesburg, causing millions of rands in damage.

On Friday, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba declared these areas disaster zones and funds have now been made available to help resident rebuild their homes.

Lesufi says he is hopeful that the schools will all be fixed before pupils arrive for the 2018 academic year.

“There are 28 schools that were damaged by the storm around Gauteng but I’m quite convinced that our provincial emergency team will respond positively to fix those schools before they reopen on the 17th.”