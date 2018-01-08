Junior docs: Govt disorganised in placing graduates

Although most South African doctors have now been placed, there are still a few medics who have not yet secured positions due to administrative errors.

JOHANNESBURG - Junior doctors have complained about government’s lack of organisation when placing medical graduates in public hospitals early last week.

Other junior doctors in Johannesburg were allegedly stunned to find that there was no accommodation secured for them at the start of their internship programmes.

The Junior Doctors’ Association's Farah Jawitz said: “There was a lot of switching around and so what happened is permanent residents have not been placed but South African applicants have been placed. Some instances in their spots, so there were a couple of permanent residents who were removed from their spots to allow for all the South African applicants to be placed first.”

Last year, the association launched a social media campaign called #unemployeddoctors, aimed at raising awareness about more than 280 final year medical students who did not have placements for internships, which is compulsory.

Additional reporting by Monique Mortlock