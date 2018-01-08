Transformation body fights to stop revocation of WSU law degree

The network says that stopping the LLB programme at the university is harsh, especially as the institution serves a large number of previously disadvantaged students from the Eastern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - The Higher Education Transformation Network (HETN) has lodged court papers to urgently interdict the Council for Higher Education (CHE) from proceeding with its decision to revoke the accreditation of the Walter Sisulu University law degree.

The group's Reginald Legoabe says: “This application is very important, it’s done in the public interest. We are a non-profit organisation, we believe that the rights of the rural poor are being abrogated by this decision by the council for higher education. As you can see, the Law Society has not been working with the Council for Higher Education and that is an anomaly.”

In November, the CHE announced the withdrawal of WSU's accreditation for the course.

In April, the Council's national standards and review directorate raised concerns about the same course after it was found the university had hired under-qualified lecturers.

The Council also found that WSU LLB lecture halls were not conducive to teaching and learning.