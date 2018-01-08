Mashaba raids businesses, requests owners show proof of electricity payments

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
Go

Mashaba raids businesses, requests owners show proof of electricity payments

The mayor is on what he calls a “revenue collection blitz” to collect power payment arrears amounting to R1 billion.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is accompanying a massive police entourage moving through Yeoville on Monday, demanding store owners and landlords provide proof of their electricity payments. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is accompanying a massive police entourage moving through Yeoville on Monday, demanding store owners and landlords provide proof of their electricity payments. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
8 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has accompanied a massive police entourage moving through Yeoville on Monday, demanding store owners and landlords provide proof of their electricity payments.

The mayor was on what he calls a “revenue collection blitz” to collect power payment arrears amounting to one billion rands.

The intervention was coordinated by the City of Johannesburg, City Power, the police and the Revenue Shared Services Centre.

Police vans barricaded roads in Yeoville as the mayor moved from stores to apartment buildings, demanding owners and landlords hand over documents that show they’ve been paying their electricity bills.

Mashaba said it’s unacceptable that people are running businesses on illegal electricity connections.

“Numerous businesses in the City of Johannesburg that are illegally connected to our system and I think we’ve, in the last year, tried to negotiate with them nicely.”

He said the city can’t tolerate this.

“This system, it's actually not yet out in the market but they’ve got it here already.”

So far, five people have been arrested.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA