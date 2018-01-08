Mashaba raids businesses, requests owners show proof of electricity payments

The mayor is on what he calls a “revenue collection blitz” to collect power payment arrears amounting to R1 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has accompanied a massive police entourage moving through Yeoville on Monday, demanding store owners and landlords provide proof of their electricity payments.

The mayor was on what he calls a “revenue collection blitz” to collect power payment arrears amounting to one billion rands.

The intervention was coordinated by the City of Johannesburg, City Power, the police and the Revenue Shared Services Centre.

Police vans barricaded roads in Yeoville as the mayor moved from stores to apartment buildings, demanding owners and landlords hand over documents that show they’ve been paying their electricity bills.

Mashaba said it’s unacceptable that people are running businesses on illegal electricity connections.

“Numerous businesses in the City of Johannesburg that are illegally connected to our system and I think we’ve, in the last year, tried to negotiate with them nicely.”

He said the city can’t tolerate this.

“This system, it's actually not yet out in the market but they’ve got it here already.”

So far, five people have been arrested.

#MashabaRaid Some of the connections at a building in Yeoville, one man has been arrested. [KS] pic.twitter.com/Zvvgr8bOmb — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2018

#MashabaRaid [VIDEO] The Mayor explaining what the raids are about and highlighting that residents at this building have electricity connection equipment which are not event on the market [KS] pic.twitter.com/oZYEBKaRJA — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2018