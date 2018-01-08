Growing calls within ANC for Zuma to leave office?

The party reportedly realises that keeping Zuma in power will not benefit it in the build up to the 2019 national elections.

JOHANNESBURG - There appear to be growing calls within the African National Congress (ANC) for President Jacob Zuma to be removed from office before the end of the month, and according to some he may have no choice but to comply.

The City Press reported on Sunday that newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's supporters are planning for him to take over the presidency in a few weeks and deliver the State of the Nation Address next month.

The party reportedly realises that keeping Zuma in power will not benefit it in the build up to the 2019 national elections.

In the past couple of months, President Zuma has been stripped of the responsibility of appointing a National Director of Public Prosecutions, the judge in the state capture commission of inquiry and Parliament has been instructed to formulate impeachment processes.

Political analyst Levy Ndou says that the president's backers now realise that he is powerless.

"If you were supporting Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, you want the ANC to be very strong and win the next election. You know the stumbling blocks. Power has been eroded from President Zuma."

Ndou says that Ramaphosa's election as ANC president has dealt a bad blow to Zuma finishing his term in office.

"You could see in his expression when the results were announced that he was very disappointed."

He says that he expects the president to avoid being impeached and Zuma may elaborate on this while addressing the ANC's national executive committee meeting this week.