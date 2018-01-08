Popular Topics
Gauteng traffic inspector to appear in court for corruption

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says that the 54-year-old inspector was arrested after a tip-off was provided to the national anti-corruption unit.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - A principal provincial inspector of the Gauteng traffic department is expected to appear in the Pretoria commercial crimes court on Monday.

This follows charges of corruption and extortion lodged against him.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says that the 54-year-old inspector was arrested after a tip-off was provided to the national anti-corruption unit.

Victims claim that their driving licenses were falsely confiscated and were to be retrieved in exchange for money.

RTMC’s Simon Zwane: "It is alleged that he was taking driving licenses and motor vehicle discs from motorists and demanding that they come and collect them in the office once they have money."

