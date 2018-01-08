Gauteng traffic inspector to appear in court for corruption
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says that the 54-year-old inspector was arrested after a tip-off was provided to the national anti-corruption unit.
JOHANNESBURG - A principal provincial inspector of the Gauteng traffic department is expected to appear in the Pretoria commercial crimes court on Monday.
This follows charges of corruption and extortion lodged against him.
Victims claim that their driving licenses were falsely confiscated and were to be retrieved in exchange for money.
RTMC’s Simon Zwane: "It is alleged that he was taking driving licenses and motor vehicle discs from motorists and demanding that they come and collect them in the office once they have money."
