Gauteng Education MEC heads to court over school's language policy

MEC Panyaza Lesufi says that he already spoke to three Krugersdorp schools that will be taking in English pupils from this year onwards.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he is speaking to Afrikaans schools which are still using the language to exclude certain pupils.

More than 30,000 grade one and grade 8 pupils have yet to be placed ahead of the start of the 2018 academic year.

“I’m going to court on Tuesday. There’s a school that’s refusing to take English speaking learners there and we forced them to open up and they have taken us to court.

“So we’re in court on Tuesday to fight them and confront them. But Afrikaans people also have the right to learn in their own language.”