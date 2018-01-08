Free State train crash: Prasa expects second line to reopen soon
Nineteen people were killed and hundreds others were injured last week, when the train crashed into a truck that allegedly failed to stop.
JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of the deadly Free State train crash, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says that the second line of the track is expected to reopen soon.
The first line was opened on Sunday morning and trains have resumed travelling between Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg.
The driver of the truck has been charged with culpable homicide.
Prasa’s Sipho Sithole: "The trains are able to operate, whether passenger or goods trains, between Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg on a single line for now and we are hoping that the second line will be back in operation."
