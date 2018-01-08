Events announced to honour life of Keorapetse Kgositsile

President Jacob Zuma has declared an official funeral for the late poet and struggle veteran.

CAPE TOWN - A series of events will be held in remembrance of the late professor Keorapetse William Kgositsile, popularly known as ‘Bra Willie’, who died after a short illness last week.

A memorial service, arranged by the African National Congress’s John Nkadimeng branch, will be held at Houghton Primary School on Wednesday.

The official memorial service will be held at the Johannesburg City Hall on Thursday.

Funeral committee member Mandla Langa says other memorial events will also be held in honour of the icon.

“Every day between 6pm and 7pm we will hold sessions at the family home to celebrate the life of Kgositsile at the family home in Killarney. His books will be available at the family home in Killarney and Diepkloof.”

President Zuma has ordered that the national flag is flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country on the day of the funeral.

Kgositsile will be laid to rest at West Park Cemetery next week Tuesday.

Kgositsile was South Africa’s first National Poet Laureate and a recipient of the National Order of Ikhamanga for his contribution to the field of literature.

He died last week at the age of 79.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)