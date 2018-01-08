Emfuleni residents say water cuts pose major health risk

Several communities receiving water from the Emfuleni Municipality have been without supply since Friday because they failed to pay Rand Water.

PALM SPRINGS - Residents in parts of Vereeniging say water cuts in the area due to unpaid municipal bills pose a huge health risk.

The mayor is meeting with officials to try and restore water access as soon as possible.

Residents say it’s difficult to stay hygienic when there’s no fresh water to clean or flush the toilets.

“[There are a] lot of flies inside the house because the toilet is inside the house and there is no water.

“Some of the children are having diarrhoea now because of those flies.”

Another woman agrees and pleads with the municipality to get their house in order.

“We hear that the official ate the money but it’s not our fault and it’s not our problem.”

#EmfuleniWater People queuing for water in Evaton. ML pic.twitter.com/wACf9Zm6w2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2018

Community members have called on the municipality to get its house in order.

“We heard officials didn’t pay the money; but that’s not our fault or our problem.”

However, the municipality says most residents are unemployed and are not paying their bills.

'WE DON'T PAY'

Residents have admitted to Eyewitness News that they are not paying their municipal bills but blame the Emfuleni mayor for failing to enter into a payment arrangement with unemployed community members.

Residents queued for water where trucks are supposed to be stationed.

A resident acknowledged that she does not pay municipal bills. She says she can’t afford to pay her bill with no income, while stilling put food on the table.

“They are owing, we admit, even us we don’t pay but they didn’t come to us and talk to us.”

She said, however, it is not as if they are not willing to pay anything at all.

“Maybe per month we can afford at least R50 because some of us we raise our children through children’s grants.”

People queued, hoping a water truck would pass through the area.

Among the group queuing in the scorching sun was a woman who is nine months pregnant, saying she desperately needs water.