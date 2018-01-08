Emfuleni residents plead for water amid heatwave, water cuts
Several areas have been hit by water cuts because the municipality failed to honour its payment arrangement with Rand Water.
JOHANNESBURG - Residents in parts of Vereeniging are pleading with the Emfuleni Municipality to immediately restore water supply to thousands of households amid a heatwave in Gauteng.
Several areas have been hit by water cuts because the municipality failed to honour its payment arrangement with Rand Water and still owes billions of rand.
Areas affected by the water cuts for the last four days include Lakeside, Palm Springs and Evaton.
#EmfuleniWater People queuing for water in Evaton. ML pic.twitter.com/wACf9Zm6w2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2018
A mother says that since the taps ran dry last week, people in Evaton have not been able to flush their toilets or bath their children.
Youngsters and adults have been queueing in the scorching sun since Monday morning with wheelbarrows, buckets and bottles.
They’re waiting for a water truck, one of five deployed to affected areas.
Some people hit by the water cuts have given up waiting for the trucks, and they’re now asking residents from other areas for water.
#EmfuleniWater Residents affected by the water cuts are collecting buckets of water from other areas. ML pic.twitter.com/nnqs9cYADE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
