Emfuleni mayor to meet with Rand Water to restore water supply

The Emfuleni Municipality in the Vaal says its unable to honour its payment with Rand Water, which has resulted in thousands of residents being without water for four days now.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Emfuleni Municipality in the Vaal says its unable to honour its payment with Rand Water, which has resulted in thousands of residents being without water for four days now.

The municipality has entered an agreement with the Water and Sanitation Department which is owed billions of rands.

Over the last two months the municipality has paid over R200 million of the outstanding debt.

The municipality's Lebo Mofokeng says the mayor will be meeting with Rand Water on Monday morning to make sure water is restored as soon as possible.

“It’s not a nice thing. We’ve to understand [that] as much as water is a basic service, we all are owning up to the problem and we want to move forward to making this problem, not just a problem but solution-oriented.”

One of the residents is demanding answers from her municipality.

“It’s just unacceptable that, firstly, we’re paying so much for our utility compared to other areas and now we get this water shedding.”

