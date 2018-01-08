Emfuleni mayor to meet with Rand Water to restore water supply
The Emfuleni Municipality in the Vaal says its unable to honour its payment with Rand Water, which has resulted in thousands of residents being without water for four days now.
JOHANNESBURG - The Emfuleni Municipality in the Vaal says its unable to honour its payment with Rand Water, which has resulted in thousands of residents being without water for four days now.
The municipality has entered an agreement with the Water and Sanitation Department which is owed billions of rands.
Over the last two months the municipality has paid over R200 million of the outstanding debt.
The municipality's Lebo Mofokeng says the mayor will be meeting with Rand Water on Monday morning to make sure water is restored as soon as possible.
“It’s not a nice thing. We’ve to understand [that] as much as water is a basic service, we all are owning up to the problem and we want to move forward to making this problem, not just a problem but solution-oriented.”
One of the residents is demanding answers from her municipality.
“It’s just unacceptable that, firstly, we’re paying so much for our utility compared to other areas and now we get this water shedding.”
More in Local
-
Emfuleni municipality blames unemployment for failure to settle water debt
-
Lesufi confident storm damaged Joburg schools will be repaired on time
-
[LISTEN] Should restaurants charge for tap water?
-
Scores of prospective students pitch up at TUT for registration
-
Rand slips as investors book profits
-
NW woman to appear in court for attempted murder of her new born
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.