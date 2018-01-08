De Lille: I won't walk away
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is digging in her heels and says she won't be pushed from her job without good reason.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is digging in her heels and says she won't be pushed from her job without good reason.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) is considering whether it still has faith in her to lead its flagship metro.
She's also been implicated in a city-commissioned legal report of covering up corruption in her administration.
But in a wide-ranging interview on Cape Talk/702 on Monday, De Lille said those who allege corruption against her, must prove it.
“I will certainly not walk, because I owe the voters of the city more than that.”
Defiant De Lille says that public confidence in her is tested at the ballot box.
And she won't allow the DA to push her from the city’s top job over personality clashes.
“That’s over. That’s 'baaskaap' mentality. I will not allow my rights to be violated by anyone.
De Lille says that her name is being smeared by her detractors without the corruption allegations being proven.
WATCH: Patricia de Lille: I won't walk away
More in Politics
-
Parliament could soon finalise rules for presidential impeachment
-
De Lille defends her innocence, welcomes ‘investigation by anyone’
-
Ramaphosa: Whether you like it or not, you will be united
-
Ramaphosa: We will take back the land & return it to our people
-
Ramaphosa calls for unity as rift over Zuma widens
-
#ANC106 Ramaphosa: Rooting out corruption will strengthen ANC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.