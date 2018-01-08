Popular Topics
De Lille: I won't walk away

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is digging in her heels and says she won't be pushed from her job without good reason.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: Supplied
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: Supplied
11 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is digging in her heels and says she won't be pushed from her job without good reason.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is considering whether it still has faith in her to lead its flagship metro.

She's also been implicated in a city-commissioned legal report of covering up corruption in her administration.

But in a wide-ranging interview on Cape Talk/702 on Monday, De Lille said those who allege corruption against her, must prove it.

“I will certainly not walk, because I owe the voters of the city more than that.”

Defiant De Lille says that public confidence in her is tested at the ballot box.

And she won't allow the DA to push her from the city’s top job over personality clashes.

“That’s over. That’s 'baaskaap' mentality. I will not allow my rights to be violated by anyone.

De Lille says that her name is being smeared by her detractors without the corruption allegations being proven.

WATCH: Patricia de Lille: I won't walk away

More in Politics

