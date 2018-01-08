De Lille defends her innocence, welcomes ‘investigation by anyone’
The mayor says that whistle-blower Craig Kesson and law firm Bowman Gilfillan are not telling the truth.
CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille says she’s open to investigation by anyone.
She has challenged her detractors to prove that she benefited from the city as a result of corruption, and says all the allegations against her must be tested before being passed off as fact.
De Lille has flatly denied claims that she batted away corruption reports brought to her attention by her top aid, Kesson.
“I never said that, and I will repeat it in an open court of law again.”
She says while she still respects Kesson, it’s premature to draw the conclusion that he is “Mr Clean”.
“In this instance I can say what he said in that affidavit it is a lie.”
She says she expects the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) federal executive to fully consider her submission on why she should remain the city’s mayor.
The mayor says she won’t be forced to quit.
WATCH: Patricia de Lille: I won't walk away
Patricia de Lille says she won't walk away from her position as Mayor of Cape Town
[WATCH] Patricia de Lille says she won't walk away from her position as Mayor of Cape TownPosted by Eyewitness News on Monday, 8 January 2018
Last week the city council ordered that claims of corruption cover-ups by de Lille be investigated.
The allegations are contained in a hefty report by city law firm Bowman Gilfillan.
In the report city manager Achmat Ebrahim alleges that de Lille blocked him from acting against transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead.
Ebrahim and Whitehead have been given seven days to give reasons to council why they should not be suspended, pending disciplinary proceedings.
Council has resolved that the city's audit committee appoint an independent panel to lead a disciplinary process against the duo.
This same panel is also to investigate the claims made by Ebrahim against de Lille that she turned a blind eye to the alleged corruption.
These claims were first exposed by Kesson.
Council has resolved not to take any action against him.
The disciplinary panel's findings in respect of de Lille are to be sent to the city speaker for possible disciplinary action.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
