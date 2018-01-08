Cold front expected to bring relief from heatwave in Gauteng, Limpopo
A cold front is expected to move over the Northern Cape from this evening which should bring some respite.
JOHANNESBURG - There's some relief on the weather front as the heatwave currently gripping Gauteng is expected to start easing from Monday evening.
Several parts of the country have been experiencing sweltering temperatures over the weekend, with the mercury expected to rise to 42 degrees in Limpopo today.
A cold front is expected to move over the Northern Cape from this evening, which should bring some respite.
Forecaster Bransby Bulo says: "We’ve been experiencing heatwave in Gauteng and the surrounding areas but that alert is ending today. From tomorrow and days after, we’ll start seeing improvement in terms of hot conditions in these provinces.”
Meanwhile, a sprinkle of rain in Cape Town on Sunday brought some respite from the summer heat but it's unlikely have any meaningful impact on the city's dam levels.
The Western Cape is currently battling its worst drought in decades.
The City of Cape Town last week implemented level 6 water restrictions as it attempts to avoid a situation in which taps in the city could run dry.
Level six water restrictions discourage the use of borehole water for outdoor purposes in order to preserve groundwater resources.
More in Local
-
Emfuleni municipality blames unemployment for failure to settle water debt
-
Lesufi confident storm damaged Joburg schools will be repaired on time
-
[LISTEN] Should restaurants charge for tap water?
-
Scores of prospective students pitch up at TUT for registration
-
Rand slips as investors book profits
-
NW woman to appear in court for attempted murder of her new born
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.