Cold front expected to bring relief from heatwave in Gauteng, Limpopo

JOHANNESBURG - There's some relief on the weather front as the heatwave currently gripping Gauteng is expected to start easing from Monday evening.

Several parts of the country have been experiencing sweltering temperatures over the weekend, with the mercury expected to rise to 42 degrees in Limpopo today.

A cold front is expected to move over the Northern Cape from this evening, which should bring some respite.

Forecaster Bransby Bulo says: "We’ve been experiencing heatwave in Gauteng and the surrounding areas but that alert is ending today. From tomorrow and days after, we’ll start seeing improvement in terms of hot conditions in these provinces.”

Meanwhile, a sprinkle of rain in Cape Town on Sunday brought some respite from the summer heat but it's unlikely have any meaningful impact on the city's dam levels.

The Western Cape is currently battling its worst drought in decades.

The City of Cape Town last week implemented level 6 water restrictions as it attempts to avoid a situation in which taps in the city could run dry.

Level six water restrictions discourage the use of borehole water for outdoor purposes in order to preserve groundwater resources.