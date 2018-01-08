Cape authorities investigate rape of nine-year-old girl

Authorities were alerted following a mob justice attack on Friday in Tafelsig.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the rape of a nine-year-old girl in Mitchells Plain.

The child confessed to relatives about the incident.

Community members then turned on a man they believed to be the suspected rapist.

The police’s Sinathi Joni confirmed that police registered a case of sexual assault.

“Police have registered a case of sexual assault after it was reported that a nine-year-old girl was raped in Mitchells Plain. Circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated.”

Joni says no arrests have yet been made.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)