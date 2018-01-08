Beach cleaners find man’s body in Southern Cape

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a man has been discovered in Nature’s Valley, in the Southern Cape.

He's estimated to be between the age of 23 and 25.

Officials say a team from Working for the Coast were busy cleaning the beach area when they discovered the man's body in the Groot River Estuary.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Garden Route National Park spokesperson Nandi Ngwadlamba says: “Upon discovering the body they called two municipalities who comanage the Nature Valley beach with SANParks. SAPS and the forensics were alerted.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)