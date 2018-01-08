Authorities yet to track down family of girl (2) found in Parktown
The child, only known as Vivian, has been away from her family since December last year.
JOHANNESBURG - It’s been several days since a two-year-old girl was found alone in the streets of Parktown.
The Pink Ladies organisation has been trying to reunite the young girl with her parents.
The organisation’s Dessie Rechner says the girl is safe and is in a good condition.
“With regards to the little girl who was found near Parktown the [family violence, child protection & sexual offences] unit has her. They’re still working on the case to reunite the child with the parents. So far, we have got no update on that.”
