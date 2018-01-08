Ramaphosa: We will take back the land & return it to our people

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at Ohlange High School in Inanda where the ANC’s first president, John Langalibalele Dube, grave is located.

INANDA, KZN – African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says the party will take back the land and return it to the people just as the organisation's forefathers would have wanted.

Ramaphosa was speaking on Monday at Ohlange High School in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, where the ANC’s first president, John Langalibalele Dube, grave is located.

#ANC106 ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa lays wreath at the gravesite of the party’s first president John Langalibalele Dube. ZN pic.twitter.com/I291fNCJx3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2018

“Many years later we are saying that land will indeed be returned. We are going to take that land and put it in the hands of our people, whether they like it or not. It is going to happen.”

As a part of the party's 106th birthday, Ramaphosa and top officials are holding a series of wreath-laying ceremonies to remember the lives of former leaders.

The ANC has been under pressure over its lacklustre implementation of land restitution and redistribution.

The issue of land was one of the biggest talking points to come out of the ANC’s conference in Nasrec during December last year.

The party resolved to amend the Constitution to pave the way for land to be expropriated without compensation.

Ramaphosa recently stated this process should not harm the economy, the agricultural sector or affect food security.

“This gives us the options, the possibilities and opportunities to be able to move forward with addressing the land question and at the same time make sure that the economy of our country grows.”

According to Reuters, around 8 million hectares of land have been transferred to black owners since apartheid ended, equal to 8 to 10 percent of the land in white hands in 1994. The total is only a third of a 30% target by 2014 set by the ANC.

CORRUPTION

Ramaphosa has also addressed radical socio-economic transformation and rooting out corruption, saying it’s something past presidents would want to see.

“We are going to be determined to root out corruption in our ranks. That is what we’ll do because it undermines the interests our people as a whole.”

Ramaphosa adds fighting corruption will strengthen the organisation and allow it to better serve the country.

#ANC106 The top six and other senior leaders are now in Groutville where Chief Albert Luthuli’s grave is. ZN pic.twitter.com/BcXBRKGBUQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)