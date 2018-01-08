8 arrested as CT cops crack down on drugs

Police nabbed four people on Friday and another four on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - A citywide crackdown on drugs over the weekend saw eight people arrested and various amounts of tik (methamphetamine) and other narcotics confiscated.

The City of Cape Town's Wayne Dyson says the Grand Parade is a hotspot for drug activity.

“The iconic Grand Parade in Cape Town has in recent times been plagued by criminal activity. This poses a threat to locals and tourists who visit the area.”

He adds that they're increasingly vigilant in the area.

“The City of Cape Town, in response to this, has established a dedicated unit to focus on this area. A caravan that serves as a mobile office has been set up on the Parade. It has already led to eight arrests executed by officers over the past weekend.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)