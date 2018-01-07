Waterless day zero a threat to SA’s economy - AgriSA
With dam levels critically low, plans are being implemented to intensify efforts to save as much water during the hot and dry summer season.
CAPE TOWN - AgriSA has highlighted the economic importance of avoiding a waterless day zero in the Western Cape.
Officials met with Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane this past week to discuss ways to amplify water saving initiatives in the province.
The Western Cape is currently experiencing one its worst droughts of the century.
With dam levels critically low, plans are being implemented to intensify efforts to save as much water during the hot and dry summer season.
Officials from the Water and Sanitation Department will be sent to the province to help enforce water restrictions.
The agriculture, industrial and domestic sectors are all affected by these measures as authorities try are to avoid water reserves running dry.
AgriSA CEO, Omri van Zyl said: “It’s going to take major teamwork to get us through. It’s probably one of the biggest threats to our economy and we’ll have to work together to overcome all these obstacles”
WATER RESTRICTIONS
The City of Cape Town introduced level 6 water restrictions on 1 January 2018 to slow down water use.
Agricultural users will have to reduce water usage by 60%.
Commercial properties must cut down their consumption by 45%.
Under these new restrictions, authorities are discouraging the use of borehole water for any outdoor purposes to preserve groundwater resources.
Residents are also not allowed to use drinking water to hose down paved surfaces, to wash their cars, caravans, boats or fill their pools.
The city has reiterated its call for all residents to use no more than 87 litres of water a day and is warning that those who use too much will be fined or have water management devices installed on their properties.
WATCH: Day Zero: Mayor Patricia de Lille's water plan
Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher.
