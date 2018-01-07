Water4CapeTown wants to help more micro-farms in CT townships

Water4CapeTown donated a 5,000-litre JOJO tank and non-potable water refills to the Ikhaya Garden in Site C, in Khayelitsha.

CAPE TOWN - A water saving NPO says it’s keen to help more micro-farms in townships across Cape Town.

Another amazing initiative together with our sponsor. We are very excited to tell you more about what we are doing in the informal settlements. See more https://t.co/d8VaDNrHaW pic.twitter.com/o3ZG5WC0rO — Water4CapeTown (@Water4CPT) January 4, 2018

The water was needed after the vegetable patches died due to a lack of irrigation water because of the drought.

The garden is tended by community members, and it provides sustainable food production and learning opportunities for children and adults.

Water4CapeTown's Shelley Humphreys said: “These are essential skills for education, life skills, learning about indigenous plants and how to grow your own vegetables and even running your own little business.”