TUT invites online applications for courses that are still available
TUT says most of their courses are already full and it will not be able to accept more students, because of a lack of resources.
JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) says it will open online applications on Monday for courses that are still available.
The institution has urged students who have not applied not to report at their campuses, saying it will not allow walk-in applications.
This follows the Economic Freedom Fighters’ call that all academically deserving people should report to the universities of their choice to be enrolled.
TUT says most of their courses are already full and it will not be able to accept more students, because of a lack of resources.
Tut spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said: “The online application system on www.tut.ac.za will be accessible from Monday (8 January). We’d also like to urge learners to access the system throughout the day because at times it becomes very busy and might have difficulty while attempting to access it.”
More in Local
-
Water4CapeTown wants to help more micro-farms in CT townships
-
Nzimande questions concept of radical economic transformation
-
Man allegedly shoots ex-girlfriend, then himself in Limpopo
-
Clock ticking for President Zuma to resign
-
De Lille waiting for answers over Bowman Gilfillan report
-
Learners feeling depressed after failing matric urged to seek help
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.