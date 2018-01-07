TUT invites online applications for courses that are still available

TUT says most of their courses are already full and it will not be able to accept more students, because of a lack of resources.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) says it will open online applications on Monday for courses that are still available.

The institution has urged students who have not applied not to report at their campuses, saying it will not allow walk-in applications.

This follows the Economic Freedom Fighters’ call that all academically deserving people should report to the universities of their choice to be enrolled.

TUT says most of their courses are already full and it will not be able to accept more students, because of a lack of resources.

Tut spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said: “The online application system on www.tut.ac.za will be accessible from Monday (8 January). We’d also like to urge learners to access the system throughout the day because at times it becomes very busy and might have difficulty while attempting to access it.”