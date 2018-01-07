This is not the end of the world, unsuccessful matric pupils told

The Hope House Counselling Centre director, Judy Strickland, has advised parents of these candidates to be sensitive to their children’s feelings

CAPE TOWN - The Hope House Counselling Centre has advised unsuccessful matriculants not to see this as the end of the world.

The class of 2017 received their results on Friday.

Centre director Judy Strickland has advised parents of these candidates to be sensitive to their children’s feelings and to not play the blame game but instead encourage them.

Strickland says matriculants who haven’t done well still have many other options to consider.

Some of the options available to unsuccessful candidates, or those who received low marks, include vocational training or writing supplementary exams.

“There’s so much out there… opportunities that they can take advantage of. So many people have failed before… they’ve shaken themselves off and picked themselves up and made a really great success of their lives.”

Parents have been advised not to play the “blame game” with their children.

Strickland says parents should steer clear of making children feel guilty about failing or of not doing well, as it isn’t helpful.

“Parents need to accept that and rather help their children by providing words of encouragement. They also need to pay attention to their behaviour for warning signs such as withdrawal or change in their behaviour.”